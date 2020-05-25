Photo
States reopen and celebrate Memorial Day amid coronavirus
The U.S. marks Memorial Day weekend with altered traditions as the coronavirus death toll nears 100,000.
Hazel Roberts walks through a field of flags ahead of Memorial Day in Cohasset, Mass., on May 23, 2020.
Retired Marine Corps Brian Carbine, 78, places American flags at veteran gravesites at the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, N.Y., on May 23. Carbine served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.
People wade into the surf at Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 23.
Beach chairs covered by umbrellas sit on South Carolina's Myrtle Beach at the start of Memorial Day weekend on May 23.
Nathan Federoff and his brothers, Xander and Christian, scouts with the Tierra Rejada District, salute a grave at the Pierce Brothers Memorial Park in Los Angeles on May 23.
Raymond Piacquadio kneels at his mother's grave at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, a Veterans Administration National Cemetery, in Bridgeville, Pa., on May 23.
People visit California's Huntington Beach on May 23.
Benches are blocked with caution tape near the beachfront in Ventura, Calif., on May 24.
A man feeds seagulls at an empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23.
People wearing masks ride a roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on May 23. Lagoon officials said a new reservation system is in place to help manage social distancing and avoid crowding at the park entrance.
Boaters participate in a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.
A boater dressed as President Donald Trump relaxes during a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.
People relax in social distancing circles at San Francisco's Dolores Park on May 24.
Traci Voelke and her sons, AJ and Benjamin, visit the grave of her husband, U.S. Army Maj. Paul Voelke, at West Point, N.Y., on May 24. Military cemeteries are closed to the public and only open to veterans' families due to coronavirus restrictions.
An American flag is dropped over the Green Monster inside an empty Fenway Park in Boston on May 25.
President Donald Trump touches a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 25.