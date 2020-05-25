Image: Nathan Federoff and his brothers, Xander and Christian, scouts with the Tierra Rejada District, salute a grave at the Pierce Brothers Memorial Park in Los Angeles on May 23.

Photo

States reopen and celebrate Memorial Day amid coronavirus

The U.S. marks Memorial Day weekend with altered traditions as the coronavirus death toll nears 100,000.

/ 16 PHOTOS
Image: Hazel Roberts walks through a field of flags ahead of Memorial Day in Cohasset, Mass., on May 23, 2020.

Hazel Roberts walks through a field of flags ahead of Memorial Day in Cohasset, Mass., on May 23, 2020.

Michael Dwyer / AP
  • Share
Image: Retired Marine Corps Brian Carbine, 78, places American flags at veteran gravesites at the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, N.Y., on May 23. Carbine served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

Retired Marine Corps Brian Carbine, 78, places American flags at veteran gravesites at the South End Cemetery in East Hampton, N.Y., on May 23. Carbine served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

Astrid Riecken / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: People wade into the surf at Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 23.

People wade into the surf at Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 23.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Beach chairs covered by umbrellas sit on South Carolina's Myrtle Beach at the start of Memorial Day weekend on May 23.

Beach chairs covered by umbrellas sit on South Carolina's Myrtle Beach at the start of Memorial Day weekend on May 23.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Nathan Federoff and his brothers, Xander and Christian, scouts with the Tierra Rejada District, salute a grave at the Pierce Brothers Memorial Park in Los Angeles on May 23.

Nathan Federoff and his brothers, Xander and Christian, scouts with the Tierra Rejada District, salute a grave at the Pierce Brothers Memorial Park in Los Angeles on May 23.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Raymond Piacquadio kneels at his mother's grave at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, a Veterans Administration National Cemetery, in Bridgeville, Pa., on May 23.

Raymond Piacquadio kneels at his mother's grave at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, a Veterans Administration National Cemetery, in Bridgeville, Pa., on May 23.

Keith Srakocic / AP
  • Share
Image: People visit California's Huntington Beach on May 23.

People visit California's Huntington Beach on May 23.

Patrick T. Fallon / Reuters
  • Share
Image: Benches are blocked with caution tape near the beachfront in Ventura, Calif., on May 24.

Benches are blocked with caution tape near the beachfront in Ventura, Calif., on May 24.

Brent Stirton / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A man feeds seagulls at an empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23.

A man feeds seagulls at an empty Coney Island beach in Brooklyn, N.Y., on May 23.

Jeenah Moon / Reuters
  • Share
Image: People wearing masks ride a roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on May 23. Lagoon officials said a new reservation system is in place to help manage social distancing and avoid crowding at the park entrance.

People wearing masks ride a roller coaster at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on May 23. Lagoon officials said a new reservation system is in place to help manage social distancing and avoid crowding at the park entrance.

Rick Bowmer / AP
  • Share
Image: Boaters participate in a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.

Boaters participate in a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: A boater dressed as President Donald Trump relaxes during a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.

A boater dressed as President Donald Trump relaxes during a "Make America Great Again" parade in Charleston, S.C., on May 24.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: People relax in social distancing circles at San Francisco's Dolores Park on May 24.

People relax in social distancing circles at San Francisco's Dolores Park on May 24.

Liu Guanguan / China News Service via Getty Images
  • Share
Image: Traci Voelke and her sons, AJ and Benjamin, visit the grave of her husband, U.S. Army Maj. Paul Voelke, at West Point, N.Y., on May 24. Military cemeteries are closed to the public and only open to veterans' families due to coronavirus restrictions

Traci Voelke and her sons, AJ and Benjamin, visit the grave of her husband, U.S. Army Maj. Paul Voelke, at West Point, N.Y., on May 24. Military cemeteries are closed to the public and only open to veterans' families due to coronavirus restrictions.

John Moore / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: An American flag is dropped over the Green Monster inside an empty Fenway Park in Boston on May 25.

An American flag is dropped over the Green Monster inside an empty Fenway Park in Boston on May 25.

Billie Weiss / Boston Red Sox / Getty Images
  • Share
Image: President Donald Trump touches a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 25.

President Donald Trump touches a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, May 25.

Alex Brandon / AP
  • Share
1/16