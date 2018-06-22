Subscribe to Breaking News emails
The Week in Pictures: June 14 - 21
The World Cup kicks off, a crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, a cowardly canine lion, and more.
Residents walk along the border with the United States on June 19, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico.
A recent Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy separating migrant families at the Mexico border sparked worldwide outrage, and prompted the president to reverse the order.
English fans watch their team play Tunisia at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia, on June 18.
A woman is rescued from her car after flooding in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on June 19.
Fans watch the World Cup match between England and Tunisia in Brighton, England, on June 18.
England won 2-1.
Firefighters battle a large blaze at Scotland’s Glasgow School of Art on June 16, the second time in four years that fire has damaged the architecturally important famed Scottish school.
Fire ravaged the Mackintosh Building in May 2014, and an expensive restoration project had been returning it to its former glory. The building was designed by artist and architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh and built between 1897 and 1909.
Leonard Hammonds II, right, points out that a Turtle Creek Police officer has his hand on his weapon during a rally protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 20.
A police officer fatally shot the 17-year-old boy just seconds after he fled from a traffic stop late Tuesday in a confrontation partly captured on video from a nearby home.
Mourners pay their respects at a vigil for Australian comedian Eurydice Dixon at Princess Park on June 18 in Melbourne, Australia. The 22-year-old was murdered as she walked home through the park last week following a comedy performance in the city. A 19-year-old man has been charged with her rape and murder.
Her death has sparked debates in Australia with some accusing authorities of victim-blaming.
An African elephant calf stands alongside its mother four hours after its birth in the Nyiregyhaza Animal Park in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on June 16.
Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, on June 18.
A day at the border: Gripping images show detained migrant families
Women sweep volcanic ash and sand as they clean the street following the eruption of the Volcano de Fuego in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, on June 14.
Guatemalan authorities have ended the search for people buried by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire two weeks ago. Officials say there are 110 confirmed deaths from the June 3 eruption while 197 people are listed as missing.
Lives frozen in ash: Images of Guatemalan homes buried by volcano's eruption
Relatives mourn a Palestinian man killed at the Israeli-Gaza border, at a hospital in Gaza City on June 18. The death follows a more than two-month surge in tensions along the frontier, where Israeli troops have killed at least 125 Palestinians during sometimes violent mass demonstrations.
A man sells chestnuts on Taksim Square in Istanbul on June 18. Turkish voters will vote Sunday in a historic double election for the presidency and parliament.
The vote will be a game changer, putting into full force constitutional changes transforming Turkey's ruling system into an executive presidency. It will either solidify President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on the nation of 81 million people, or restrain his political ambitions.
A woman collects lotus flowers at a lake in Hanoi, Vietnam on June 20. The flowers bloom every June and are used in teas and fragrances.
Muslims leave the Jama Masjid mosque after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers, in New Delhi on June 16. The festival of Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, after the sighting of the new crescent moon.
Rigobert Youmbi from Cameroon, covered in body paint with the Russian team's colors, poses ahead of the World Cup opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14.
A boxer dog dressed as a lion waits before a performance at an international dog and cat exhibition in Erfurt, Germany, on June 16. More than 4,000 dogs and 100 cats from 21 countries participated.
People visit the "Valley of Peace" cemetery during Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Najaf, Iraq, on June 16.