Photos: See how Paris has evolved from the 1924 Summer Olympics to today

In these photos, the Summer Games held in the City of Lights almost 100 years ago come to life.

By Daniel Arkin and Kelsea Petersen

In the summer of 1924, more than 600,000 spectators descended on Paris for the Olympic Games. The competitions were broadcast on the radio for the first time, allowing listeners around the world to vicariously experience the “Flying Finns” of track and field and other elite athletes. The British stars Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell triumphed on the track, inspiring the 1981 Oscar-winning film “Chariots of Fire” and a soaring electronic theme by Vangelis.

In the century since, Paris and its surrounding cities have been utterly transformed by political upheaval, technological revolution and demographic shifts. But when the City of Lights hosts the Games for a third time this July, spectators and television audiences will be reminded how much has remained the same, from the towering landmarks of metropolitan Paris to the pageantry of the opening ceremony.

VIII Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony
The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in the Stade Olympique Yves-du Manoir in Paris on July 5, 1924. Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive
The site of the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
The Stade Yves-du-Manoir, the main stadium of the 1924 Olympic Games. Smith Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Helen Wills of the USA in play during the doubles match between Wills and Hazel Wightman and British duo Phyllis Covell and Kathleen McKane. Wills and Wightman won the gold.
American Helen Wills during the tennis doubles championship match. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Spectators At The Olympic Polo Games
Spectators watch the opening of the Olympic polo tournament. Bettmann Archive
Cyclists, surrounded by team members, volunteers and officials, about to set off for the Individual Time Trials during the 1924 Paris Olympics.
Cyclists about to begin the 1924 biking individual time trials. Alamy Stock Photo
The first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Olympics Games, on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Aug. 17, 2023.
The first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Olympics Games, on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Aug. 17, 2023. Michel Euler / AP
US Olympic Gymnasts Pose in Pyramid
American Olympic gymnasts practice stunts at their headquarters in the Olympic Village. Bettmann Archive
Lucy Norton of Great Britain wins the final of teh women's 200 metres breast stroke.
Lucy Norton of Great Britain wins the women's 200-meter breast stroke.PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Athletes dive into the Seine river at the start of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Olympics Games on Aug. 17, 2023.
Athletes dive into the Seine river at the start of the women's triathlon test event for the 2024 Olympics Games on Aug. 17, 2023. Michel Euler / AP
OLY-1924-PARIS-SWIMMING
Martha Norelius, Helen Wainwright and Gertrude Ederle of the United States on the podium for the women's 400-meter freestyle relay in 1924. AFP via Getty Images
Athletics - 1924 Summer Olympics Paris - Men's 400m
Great Britain's Eric Liddell, portrayed in the film "Chariots of Fire," wins the gold medal in the 100-meter race in 1924. PA Images via Getty Images
Shoppers peruse bookstalls beneath the towers of Notre Dame in Paris, 1923.
Shoppers peruse bookstalls beneath Notre Dame in 1923.Antiqua Print Gallery / Alamy Stock Photo
Stalls of bouquinistes, booksellers of used and antiquarian books along the banks of the Seine, Paris city centre, France
Bouquinistes selling books and magazines along the banks of the Seine.Alex Mastro / Alamy Stock Photo
Olympic rings in front of Hotel de Ville Paris City Hall
The front of Hotel de Ville Paris City Hall, the starting point for the Olympic Marathon in the 2024 Games. Elena Dijour / Alamy Stock Photo
Athletes play water polo in Olympic Pool
Preliminary rounds in the water polo competition at Piscine des Tourelles on July 16, 1924. Central Press / Getty Images
The Olympic Aquatic Centre on March 28, 2024 in Paris, France. It will host the artistic swimming, water polo and diving events.
The Olympic Aquatic Centre, set to host the artistic swimming, water polo and diving events for the 2024 Games. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
Paavo Nurmi - Summer Olympics Paris - 1924 - Cross Country Event. Image shot 1924. Exact date unknown.
Finland's Paavo Nurmi competes in the 1924 cross-country event. Alamy Stock Photo
Olympic Games Paris 1924 Alphonse Gemuseus (SUI) riding Lucette, the gold medallist
Swiss rider Alphonse Gemuseus, and his horse Lucette, won the 1924 gold medal in the equestrian event.Split Seconds / Alamy Stock Photo
OLY-2024-FRA-EQUESTRIAN-TEST
The equestrian cross-country test event in front of the Palace of Versailles. Bertrand Guay / AFP via Getty Images
Paris, France: June 9, 1923 Memorial Day at the Arc de Triomphe de lEtoile at the western end of the Champs-Elysees in Paris. It honors those who fought for France.
Parisians gather at the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate Memorial Day in 1923.Underwood Archives, Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
FRANCE-OLY-PARIS-2024
A free sport session at the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées on March 3. Stephane de Sakutin / AFP via Getty Images
Athletes Competing in 10,000 Meter Race sp
The start of the 10,000-meter race in the Stade Yves-du-Manoir in 1924.Bettmann Archive
Paris Cafe
The Cafe la Rotunda, in 1922.Topical Press Agency / Getty Images
Parisian Restaurant in St Michel, Latin Quarter
Le Chalet Saint-Michel in the Latin Quarter.Pawel Libera / Getty Images
Men repainting the beams of the Eiffel Tower in August 1924
Repainting the beams of the Eiffel Tower in August 1924.Shawshots / Alamy Stock Photo
Paris, France. 10th Apr, 2024. Trocadero construction site for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France on April 10, 2024. Photo by Marie Hubert Psaila/ABACAPRESS.COM. Credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
The construction site of the 2024 Olympic beach volleyball stadium in front of the Eiffel Tower in April.Abaca Press / Alamy Live News
