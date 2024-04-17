Faster. Higher. Stronger. Floatier?

As times have changed, so, too, has the Olympic program.

When Paris first hosted in 1900, croquet and tug-of-war were featured (that was croquet’s only Olympics appearance, while tug-of-war was featured five more times until the Games in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1920).

Contests of all kinds have come and gone and sometimes returned over the years — a trend that will continue thanks to the International Olympic Committee’s allowing host countries to nominate one-off events that “enhance the popularity of the Games.”

So, what’s new this year? And what will be in the lineup at Los Angeles 2028? Two sports below are set to make their Olympic debuts, while several are making returns. Others are but office daydreams.

Go for gold and test your knowledge of the Olympic program.