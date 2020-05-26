Apple to open about 100 stores in the U.S. this week with focus on curbside service

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Apple plans to open approximately 100 stores in the United States this week, a company representative told CNBC.

In total, about 130 out of 271 Apple Stores in the United States will be open by the end of the week. Apple operates 510 stores around the world.

Apple’s retail openings are being closely watched as both a key demand driver for Apple as well as a leading indicator for the health of the retail industry, where Apple’s locations often anchor important malls or shopping districts.

The stores in the United States that have re-opened so far have focused on Apple’s Genius Bar, which enables customers to get service and support for broken iPhones and other Apple products. Some stores re-opening this week will be available for walk-in customers.

“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations,” an Apple representative said in a statement. “For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments.”

Apple’s head of retail Deidre O’Brien wrote an open letter earlier this month outlining the company’s retail re-opening strategy. In March, Apple closed its retail stores outside of China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store,” O’Brien said in the letter. She also wrote that face masks will be provided to customers at the door, that staff will perform regular “enhanced deep cleanings,” and that the company will screen employees for symptoms of coronavirus.

This week Apple will re-open stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.