Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches due to burn risk

Fitbit recalled 1.7 million smartwatches that pose a burn hazard because the lithium-ion battery inside can overheat, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

One million of the affected watches were sold in the U.S., while about 693,000 were sold internationally, according to the commission's recall notice.

So far, Fitbit has gotten 115 reports in the U.S. and 59 reports internationally of the battery overheating.

Two out of 78 people who reported burn injuries in the U.S. have suffered third-degree burns. Forty people abroad have reported burn injuries. Many people wear the devices to bed to track their sleep.

The recall specifically involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. Model number FB503 is printed on the back of the device next to where the band attaches.

The watches were sold at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, on Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021. Fitbit stopped making the watch in 2020.

The commission urged customers to "immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device." Those who return the device will receive a $299 refund and a discount code for 40 percent off some Fitbit devices.