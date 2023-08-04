This couple had 4 Disney weddings. Now, they’re planning 2 more.

As a little girl, Shellie never dreamed of having a big, beautiful wedding — let alone four. But after she and her husband got married at Disneyland Resort in 2016, they’ve returned three times for extravagant vow renewal parties that include new dresses, new themes and new receptions. And she is planning at least two more “Disney weddings” in the future.

“Once you have a Disney wedding, you’re just addicted and you want another one,” she said.

To some, Shellie and her husband’s decisions are confusing. NBC News agreed to not publish Shellie’s last name because she was concerned about harassment — she says she’s received death threats in the past. But she is part of a growing and thriving community of adult Disney enthusiasts who obsessively document their love of Disney online, with repeated expensive trips to the Disney theme parks.

Online, Shellie calls herself “The Serial Bride.” She said in an interview that she created her Instagram account in 2019 so she could post wedding pictures without bombarding her friends and family on Facebook. At that point, she already had her first Disneyland wedding, a Star Wars themed vow renewal, and wedding photos taken at Walt Disney World. Since then, she’s also had a vow renewal with a Pixar’s “Up” theme.