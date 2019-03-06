Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 7:08 PM UTC By David Ingram

Social media may be past its peak, and the latest person to call it is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who built the world’s largest social network in part by persuading billions of people to share details of their lives online and then showing them ads based on their activity, said he was shaking up the company to focus less on sharing and more on creating private experiences.

Increasingly, people "want to connect privately in the digital equivalent of the living room," and less in an online "town square," and that will affect the future of the company, Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook.

Facebook's shift in corporate focus, which Zuckerberg said would happen over a few years, would mean less sharing on services like Facebook and Instagram and more private messages that cannot be seen by anyone else, including by people at the company, because they’d be encrypted.

“In a few years, I expect future versions of Messenger and WhatsApp to become the main ways people communicate on the Facebook network,” Zuckerberg said.

“We're focused on making both of these apps faster, simpler, more private and more secure, including with end-to-end encryption,” he added. “We then plan to add more ways to interact privately with your friends, groups, and businesses.”

Compared with public social networks, he said, “messaging services evolve gracefully and remain intimate,” even when people add friends over time.

Zuckerberg said he was describing the changes well ahead of time because they would mean “taking positions on important issues concerning the future of the internet” and the company would consult with outside experts and others.