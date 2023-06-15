U.S. government says 'several' agencies hacked as part of broader cyberattack

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Several" U.S. agencies have been hacked through a program designed to easily upload files, the U.S. government’s cyber watchdog said Thursday.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the country’s top civilian cybersecurity agency, is still investigating the scope of the hacks, said Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director.

“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions,” Goldstein said. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the hackers had succeeded in stealing sensitive files or disrupting government systems.

They exploited a vulnerability in a program called MOVEIt, a popular tool for quickly transferring files.

In an interview with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell on Thursday, CISA Director Jen Easterly said the agency was tracking the hackers “as a well-known ransomware group.”

That appeared to be a reference to an established cybercriminal group called CL0P.

Last week, CISA and the FBI issued a warning that CL0P was exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability in MOVEIt. In a rapid hacking spree, the group used that flaw to steal files from at least 47 organizations and demand payment to not publish them on their website, said Brett Callow, an analyst at the cybersecurity company Emsisoft.

Charles Carmakal, the chief technology officer of Mandiant, a cybersecurity company owned by Google whose clients include government agencies, said that he was aware of some data theft from federal agencies through the MOVEIt hacks.

Wendi Whitmore, who leads threat analysis for the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, said that CL0P’s campaign of hacking victims through MOVEIt was incredibly widespread.

“I think it’s at least hundreds, if not more,” of total victims, she said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.