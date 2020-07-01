Watch live: White House holds press briefing

Apple to re-close 30 more stores due to coronavirus outbreaks

Image: FILE PHOTO: Customers distance before entering an Apple Store during phase one of reopening after COVID-19 lockdown in New York City
Customers distance before entering an Apple Store during phase one of reopening after the COVID-19 lockdown in New York on June 17, 2020.Brendan McDermid / Reuters file

By Dylan Byers and Jo Ling Kent

With the coronavirus pandemic still on the rise, Apple said Wednesday that it would re-close 30 stores, including 15 in its home state of California.

The move, which also affects stores in Nevada, Idaho and four southern states, brings the second round of total Apple store closures to 77.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," Apple spokesperson Nick Leahy said in a statement.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," he said.

Apple was one of the first major retailers to close its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily shuttering all retail stores outside of greater China in mid-March.

The company began a phased reopening of stores in May and, as of mid-June, had reopened 154 of its 271 U.S. stores, and 365 of its 510 stores worldwide. But renewed concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., and particularly in California, led them to reverse course.

Apple’s move comes as states and cities across the country are also hitting pause on their reopening plans. On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered Los Angeles, Sacramento and five other counties to close bars and suspend in-restaurant dining.

Apple shares temporarily dropped by about half a percentage point on the news, but rebounded ahead of the market close.

