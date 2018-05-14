Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook has suspended around 200 apps for potentially misusing people’s data, marking the company's first crackdown as part of an investigation triggered by the scandal over user privacy and the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

“To date thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended — pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data,” Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships at Facebook, wrote in a statement Monday.

The company said in late March that it would be investigating apps that “had access to large amounts of information” before Facebook changed its policies in 2014 to reduce access to users' data.

“Where we find evidence that these or other apps did misuse data, we will ban them and notify people via this website,” Archibong said. “It will show people if they or their friends installed an app that misused data before 2015 — just as we did for Cambridge Analytica.”