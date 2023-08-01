Flashing ‘X’ sign at Twitter building appears to come down

The flashing “X” sign above the San Francisco building formerly known as Twitter’s headquarters has been removed, video shows, days after it went up and caused complaints about the nighttime display.

Video from NBC Bay Area showed the structure being taken down from the top of the building.

The city of San Francisco opened a complaint and launched an investigation after the sign went up Friday, The Associated Press has reported, but it was not clear why the sign was removed.

Elon Musk has been rebranding Twitter to “X.” He bought the social media platform for $44 billion and took control in October.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night about the sign.

Representatives from X also did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the apparent removal, for example, whether it is permanent.

Musk in May said he was stepping down as CEO of Twitter and announced that Linda Yaccarino, former head of ad sales for NBCUniversal, would be the new CEO.

Musk stayed on as chief technology officer.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.