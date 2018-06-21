Intel CEO out after consensual relationship with employee

Breaking News Emails
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after the company learned of a consensual relationship that he had with an employee.
Intel said Thursday that the relationship was in violation of the company's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately. A search for a new CEO is under way.
In this #MeToo era, corporate America is under intense pressure to enforce workplace policies on gender equality and sexual harassment.
Krzanich joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.
