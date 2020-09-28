Judge gives temporary reprieve to TikTok, allows U.S. downloads to continue

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., granted a temporary reprieve Sunday to TikTok, the short-form video app that was facing a Trump Administration-imposed midnight deadline that would have prevented users from downloading it.

The order from U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols allows U.S. app stores to continue offering downloads. But Nichols did not rule on a second, more comprehensive ban that would halt U.S. companies from working with TikTok.

In a statement, TikTok said it was pleased with the ruling, and it "will continue defending our rights for the benefit of our community and employees.

"At the same time, we will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the president gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement," it said.

The order comes after TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, struck a deal with Oracle earlier this month to move the company’s headquarters to the United States. The software giant would oversee its operations. Walmart is also involved in the deal.

TikTok has been under scrutiny from the Trump Administration for nearly a year over concerns the Chinese government could gain access to American users’ data. President Donald Trump said in July that he would ban the app.

Earlier this month, Trump said he had given his “blessing” to the deal and he had approved it in concept.