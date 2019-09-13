Breaking News Emails
MoviePass announced on Friday it’s shutting down the discount ticketing service on Sept. 14.
MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics notified subscribers that it plans to close down the service because its “efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date.” It has formed a strategic review committee, made up of the company’s independent directors, to explore “strategic and financial alternatives” for the company.
Among the options its considering are a sale of the company in its entirety, a sale of the company’s assets, including MoviePass, Moviefone and MoviePass Films, as well as the possibility of a reorganization of the company. Helios and Matheson Analytics noted that any transaction would include the “assumption or settlement” of any of its liabilities.