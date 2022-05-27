IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    911 call timeline reveals 'huge breakdown' in security at Uvalde elementary school

    08:17

  • Texas official details timeline of 911 calls during Uvalde school shooting

    02:16

  • Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'

    01:29

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57

  • Texas official: 'Wrong decision' for officers not to breach Uvalde classroom door sooner

    01:30

  • Heard would ‘have worse injuries’ if abuse claims were ‘a grand hoax,’ attorney says

    02:56

  • Texas officials give updated timeline of Uvalde school shooting

    11:56

  • Four arrested, classes canceled after 'credible' Texas school threat

    01:41

  • Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed ‘isn’t a hit piece on Johnny Depp,’ attorney says

    04:57

  • Heard attorney: Depp ‘cannot and will not take responsibility for his own actions’

    01:58

  • 'Are we next?': Virginia students rally for new gun laws following Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard’s claims of abuse are ‘me too, without any me too’

    04:26

  • Ohio students demand new gun laws in wake of Texas shooting

    01:28

  • Depp’s attorney: Heard ‘came into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life’

    02:14

  • Amber Heard ‘set up’ Johnny Depp with false report of abuse, attorney says

    04:21

  • Texas students express frustrations about school shootings after Uvalde

    03:33

  • What to expect from closing arguments in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:29

  • What to expect if you’re traveling for Memorial Day weekend

    02:47

NBC News

‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

02:10

During a Friday afternoon briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined a series of mental health offerings for those affected by the Uvalde massacre. He also announced that an anonymous donor has offered $175,000 to cover victims' funeral costs.May 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Texas stands with Uvalde’: Gov. Abbott underscores support, announces anonymous donation

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    911 call timeline reveals 'huge breakdown' in security at Uvalde elementary school

    08:17

  • Texas official details timeline of 911 calls during Uvalde school shooting

    02:16

  • Uvalde victim's family moved to Texas in search of a 'safer place'

    01:29

  • Texas official: Two children called 911 from inside Uvalde school and later survived

    02:03

  • Breaking down new details on police response during Texas school shooting

    03:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All