    Alabama 7-year-old dies from equine encephalitis infection

Alabama 7-year-old dies from equine encephalitis infection

The town of Spanish Fort, Ala., has instituted mosquito controls after two cases of equine encephalitis were confirmed. WPMI's Karris Harmon reports.Aug. 25, 2023

