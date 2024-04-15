IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service
April 15, 2024

Bishop stabbed during livestreamed Sydney church service

01:11

A bishop was stabbed during a livestreamed service at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney, Australia, the city’s second stabbing incident in two days. Hundreds of people rushed to the scene in anger and some clashed with riot police.April 15, 2024

