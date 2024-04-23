IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McConnell says Tucker Carlson, Trump, behind delayed Ukraine aid
April 23, 202401:36
NBC News

McConnell says Tucker Carlson, Trump, behind delayed Ukraine aid

01:36

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pointed to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and former President Trump as the reason it took months to secure enough Republican support for $60 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine.April 23, 2024

