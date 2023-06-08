Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in the Gulf of California

- Now Playing
Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in the Gulf of California01:21
- UP NEXT
Teens killed a swan and a family later ate it, believing it was a large duck01:25
Killer whale attacks on the rise, baffling researchers01:29
WATCH: California officer rides runaway horse back to owner00:45
Researchers debate why orcas are attacking and sinking boats04:33
Watch: Wrangler chases runaway cow along Michigan highway00:36
Florida man describes losing arm in alligator attack01:54
Platypuses are reintroduced into Australia's oldest national park after not being seen there for 50 years01:28
13-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Florida01:35
Watch: Oklahoma police respond to cries for help and find a goat01:21
WATCH: 8-week-old kitten rescued after getting caught in truck frame00:57
Horse deaths prompt calls for change at Churchill Downs01:35
Firefighters rescue Arizona family after bees swarm photo shoot01:57
Sculpture of euthanized walrus Freya unveiled in Norway01:23
Rio community concerned as caiman habitat fills with city's trash01:30
Ya Ya the panda returns to China after 20 years in U.S.02:40
WATCH: Moose with the munchies grabs popcorn snack at movie theater00:56
Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis00:49
Rescue workers fight to save animals during conflict in Sudan01:38
D.C. communities use sheep to mow lawns02:42
- Now Playing
Mexico’s endangered vaquita porpoises are holding on in the Gulf of California01:21
- UP NEXT
Teens killed a swan and a family later ate it, believing it was a large duck01:25
Killer whale attacks on the rise, baffling researchers01:29
WATCH: California officer rides runaway horse back to owner00:45
Researchers debate why orcas are attacking and sinking boats04:33
Watch: Wrangler chases runaway cow along Michigan highway00:36
Play All