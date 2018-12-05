President Trump arrives for George H.W. Bush funeral service
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived for the funeral service of former President George H.W. Bush and greeted former President Obama before taking their seats.
George W. Bush continues sweet tradition with Michelle Obama at dad's funeral00:23
Casket of George H.W. Bush departs National Cathedral03:42
George W. Bush holding back tears, eulogizes dad as 'a loving man'12:33
George W. Bush praises the 'best father' in emotional eulogy03:36
Fmr. Sen. Simpson wins laughs and recalls Bush as one of 'nature's noble men'01:41
Brokaw: Bush, Dole were committed to the betterment of the US03:12