Special Report: Memorial service honoring former President George H.W. Bush

NBC News

President Trump arrives for George H.W. Bush funeral service

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived for the funeral service of former President George H.W. Bush and greeted former President Obama before taking their seats.Dec. 5, 2018

  • George W. Bush continues sweet tradition with Michelle Obama at dad's funeral

    00:23

  • Casket of George H.W. Bush departs National Cathedral

    03:42

  • George W. Bush holding back tears, eulogizes dad as 'a loving man'

    12:33

  • George W. Bush praises the 'best father' in emotional eulogy

    03:36

  • Fmr. Sen. Simpson wins laughs and recalls Bush as one of 'nature's noble men'

    01:41

  • Brokaw: Bush, Dole were committed to the betterment of the US

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All