Morning Rundown: Israel expands offensive to Gaza's south, Spotify to lay off 17% of employees, and vets puzzle over cause of severe dog illness

    Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick named among Kennedy Center honorees

    Oscar Pistorius granted parole from January 2024

  • Renovation influencer Galey Alix opens up about personal struggles amid success

  • Rupert Murdoch has done 'enormous damage' to democracy: Australia assesses the mogul

  • Joe Jonas responds to Sophie Turner lawsuit over custody of two children

  • Designer claims in new lawsuit that Lizzo's team was mocked and bullied

  • Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return their two children to England

  • Brooke Eden speaks about her experience as a queer country singer

  • Russell Brand postpones tour, denies accusations of sexual assault

  • Broadway musical makes history with all-Filipino cast

  • What to expect at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

  • 'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña discusses branching out into the music industry

  • Elton John in 'good health' after falling at his home

  • Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate

  • How a conservatorship differs from adoption

  • First Lizzo concert since lawsuit filed against her is canceled

  • Sinéad O'Connor fans say goodbye at her funeral in Bray, Ireland

  • 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dead at 70

  • Kevin Spacey speaks after being found not guilty of sexual offenses

  • Jamie Foxx speaks publicly for first time since hospitalized due to illness

NBC News

Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick named among Kennedy Center honorees

The latest group of Kennedy Center honorees, included comedian Billy Crystal, actor Queen Latifah and legendary singer Dionne Warwick.Dec. 4, 2023

