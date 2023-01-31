IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving family off California cliff

Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after driving family off California cliff

02:02

Northern California prosecutors filed attempted murder charges against a motorist who was behind the wheel of a Tesla that went over a cliff with his wife and two children inside. Camera footage of the incident and eyewitness accounts led to the decision to charge 41-year-old Dharmesh Patel.Jan. 31, 2023

