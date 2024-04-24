IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust
April 24, 2024
    Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

Skies over southern Greece turned an orange hue on Tuesday as dust clouds blown across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa engulfed the Acropolis and other Athens landmarks.

    Video shows Athens landmarks shrouded in orange dust

