Videos show Joseph Fischer's involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot
April 13, 202401:16
Videos taken during the January 6 Capitol riot show Jordan Fischer entering the Capitol and encountering officers inside the building. Fischer faces seven criminal charges, but his appeal of his obstructing an official proceeding charge will now be argued in front of the Supreme Court. These videos were used as part of the government's evidence and released at the request of NBC News.April 13, 2024

