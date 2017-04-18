There's some good news for procrastinators still scrambling to find receipts, tally deductions and fill out tax returns in time for today's deadline.

For both those cringing at the thought of having to write the government a big income tax check — or those waiting anxiously by the mailbox for what the IRS suggests is an average $2,800 refund — take heart. A range of companies has come up with some worthwhile bonuses you can cash in on.

From now through April 25, anyone who owes the IRS money this year (or who just clicks "yes" on the entry form) can enter a JetBlue sweepstakes. The discount air carrier is giving away 1,000 one-way "return" flights. (More details and official rules here.)

Those expecting a refund might consider spending those dollars on a vacation.

A variety of Kimpton Hotels across the country have prepared some Tax Day offers as well. Guest staying at the Hotel Palomar in Chicago on Tax Day, April 18, will receive a voucher for a complimentary cocktail to be sipped at the Sable Kitchen & Bar, which is located next to the hotel. (Rates start at $189/night).

Those who book the "Tax It Forward" package at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Seattle (Rates start at $235) for stays through April 30, 2017, will get a tax-free room rate, a bottle of made-in-Washington wine (or a locally crafted beer), plus an entry into a sweepstakes for a free weekend stay and dinner for two at the adjacent restaurant, Outlier. For every "Tax It Forward" package booked, the hotel will also make a donation — equivalent to the waived tax — to USO Northwest, a nonprofit organization supporting military service members and their families in Washington and Oregon. Call the hotel to book and request the package.

In Washington, D.C., the Kimpton George Hotel will celebrate the end of tax season on April 18 by serving complimentary Redemption Rye Whiskey at the nightly hosted wine hour in the hotel's living room.

The hotel explained that its namesake, George Washington, was a master distiller and the first U.S. tax on distilled spirits was introduced under his presidency by then Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton — which triggered the Whiskey Rebellion protests.

For those who really need some down time after filing their taxes (or confident about their refund), there's the Relax After You Tax package ($1,040, before tax; Rate code: TAXDAY) being offered at both the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia and Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia. The package includes a night in the presidential suite (at the Hotel Palomar) or the majestic suite (at the Hotel Monaco), a couple's massage, and wine and special snacks prepared by the hotel chef. Available for stays April 15 through May 31, 2017.

Snacks and relaxing treats

To help taxpayers chill out on April 18, Kona Ice will once again be parking its trucks at post offices, tax preparation centers and other businesses around the country, handing out free cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis.

To find out if there's a truck parked in your town, send @KonaIce a tweet with your ZIP code and a "Where can I find the Kona truck on #TaxDay" message.

For the fifth year, Great American Cookies will also be offering a free birthday cake cookie on April 18 for tax filers those who stop by participating stores.

Finally, participating Hydromassage locations are offering free 10 minute tax week massage sessions from April 15 to April 22, 2017, for those who download and redeem this coupon.