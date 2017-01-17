100 D.C. Restaurants and Shops Pledge Inauguration Weekend Profits to Charity

One hundred Washington D.C. restaurants, shops and bars are turning Donald Trump’s Inauguration weekend into a fundraiser for charities like Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union through a fast-growing effort called All In Service DC.

The initiative aims to use the weekend to create “inclusive spaces” in the community; restaurants and businesses choose the amount of funds they want to contribute, and a charity they want to support, before being listed on the website. After launching Dec. 28th with 15 venues on board, they hit 100 on Tuesday morning with D.C. hot spot Bad Saint signing on to support art charity Transformer, the group told NBC News.

All In Service DC spokeswoman Sarah Massey, the publicist who helped get the industry-grown effort off the ground, said the initiative was a "demonstration of love and compassion" and celebration of D.C. diversity.

RareSweets owner Meredith Tomason said she felt the political environment had made reproductive rights and domestic violence a “taboo thing to talk about” so a portion of her profits are going to Planned Parenthood and Becky’s Fund. Both groups will receive half of the 12 percent of profits the bakery is setting aside from the weekend.

Julie Wineinger, the owner of clothing and gift shop Willow, told NBC News she’s giving 10 percent of all sales to Mary’s Center, a health clinic that serves underinsured residents regardless of their ability to pay.

“They do great work, especially in light with potentially millions of people losing healthcare, I think it’s a really important cause right now,” Wineinger said.