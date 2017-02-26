Lin-Manuel Miranda Is an Oscar Win Away From an EGOT

In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

If "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes home the prize for best original song at Sunday night's Oscars he will become the youngest person to achieve the EGOT: winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Miranda is nominated for writing the music and lyrics for the song "How Far I'll Go," from the animated movie "Moana."

He already has an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for production of the 67th Tony Awards; two Grammy Awards for Best Musical Theater Album for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton;" and three Tony Awards for "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." He also has a Pulitzer Prize.

Miranda will be competing for his Oscar against two songs from "La La Land," as well as songs from the movies "Trolls" and "Jim: The James Foley Story," written by Justin Timberlake and Sting, respectively.

If Miranda wins this year he'll become the youngest person to win all four awards in competitive categories. Miranda is 37. The current youngest is Robert Lopez, who completed his EGOT with an Oscar in 2014 for co-writing "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen."

Barbra Streisand reached an EGOT at age 28, but her final award was a non-competitive Special Tony Award.

If he wins, Miranda would join the likes of the legendary Rita Moreno, who was the first Latino to win an EGOT, as well as Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg.

