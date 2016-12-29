Actress Debbie Reynolds Hospitalized Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher's Death

Actress and singer Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital from a home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, just one day after the death of her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds was hospitalized after a call that she was having trouble breathing, two law enforcement sources familiar with the incident told NBC News.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart confirmed an adult female was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center "in fair to serious condition" from an address associated with Reynolds' family.

Reynolds, 84, catapulted to fame after her first leading role in 1952 at age 19, playing Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain," starring alongside veterans Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor.

Actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Born April 1, 1932, Reynolds appeared in beauty pageants before she made her film debut in 1950 in the musical "The Daughter of Rosie O'Grady."

The actress starred in the "The Debbie Reynolds Show," a short-lived sitcom on NBC during the late 1960s.

Reynolds then turned her attention to the stage, performing on Broadway and in Las Vegas over the next 20 years.

She continued to appear in films throughout the 1990s. In all, the actress appeared in dozens of films, televisions shows and stage productions and has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes and Academy and Emmy Awards.

Debbie Reynolds

Reynolds married three times, first in 1955 to singer Eddie Fisher. The pair had two children together, Carrie and Todd. The couple divorced just two years after Carrie was born, following Fisher's affair with actress Elizabeth Taylor. Reynolds later married shoe Mogul Harry Karlin in 1960, before getting divorced in 1973. her third marriage was to real estate developer Richard Hamlett in 1985. The two divorced in 1996.

Reynold's medical episode on Wednesday comes just one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, stunned the world following the "Star Wars" actress' heart attack during a flight over the weekend. Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher's half-sister, Joely, tweeted "God speed mama" and a photo of herself and Reynolds on Tuesday afternoon. Joely is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and actress actress Connie Stevens.

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher often spoke of the ups and downs in her relationship with her mother and growing up in the shadow of famous parents.

In 2012, Fisher told the TODAY Show the relationship between the two was "certainly not ... typical."

"But now I have officially turned into my mother. In our family, to turn into one another we do night club acts," she said, in reference to her one-woman show "Wishful Drinking."

The two appeared side-by-side in a 2016 documentary called "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds." The documentary premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and was set to air on HBO in March 2017.

Reynolds on Tuesday thanked those who "embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter" in a post on Facebook following Fisher's death, adding, "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."