At least one person was shot Friday at a Bronx hospital, multiple senior New York City officials told NBC News.

The gunfire was first reported on the eighth floor of Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center at 3 p.m., the New York Police Department said.

Active shooter incident at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center on June 30, 2017. WNBC

The hospital is on lockdown, a source told NBC New York. The gunman had a rifle, possibly an AR-15 type assault rifle, multiple senior NYPD officials said.

"One shooter is deceased at the hospital," according to J. Peter Donald, assistant commissioner for communication for the NYPD.

The NYPD and Fire Department are responding to the incident, as there has been a report of smoke on several floors at the hospital.

Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) were also at the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.