One person has been killed and at least fifteen others shot as more than one attacker opened fire at the Cameo Nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, according to local police.

NBC affiliate WLWT reported the shooting happened at 1 a.m. at the packed club on 4601 Kellogg Avenue.

Police told NBC there was no indication that the bloody attack, which happened inside the venue as hundreds of people partied, was terrorism related.

District 2 Commander Captain Kimberly Williams said police believed there was more than one shooter involved.

She said officers had attempted CPR on the individual who died.

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told WLWT that several of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

"We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims," Neudigate said. "It's going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate."

On scene Cameo Night Club 4601 Kellogg. 14 victims shot, one victim decreased. pic.twitter.com/yMMlTf5Bcl — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 26, 2017

Neudigate added that hundreds of people were inside of the nightclub at the time of the shooting, and called it a "chaotic crime scene."

"Many of them fled, unfortunately. Many of the witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed," he said.

Neudigate added that Sunday morning's shooting was one of the largest shooting cases that he has worked on in his 20 plus years with the department.

Pet. Sgt. Eric Franz of Cincinnati Police told NBC News "at least 14 people have been shot, 1 of them has succumbed to their injuries."

"They have been transported to four local hospitals. Nothing to add at this point about circumstances of shooting. There are multiple witnesses to interview."

Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center confirmed to NBC News that their hospital received 8 patients from the incident.

The spokeswoman said one patient was in a critical condition, three patients were in a serious condition and four patients were stable.

Police said an investigation into the shooting has been launched.

This is a developing situation, more to follow.