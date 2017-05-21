North Korea has launched a medium-range ballistic missile, U.S. officials said on Sunday, the latest in a series of tests carried out since President Donald Trump came to office.

The Saturday launch came a week after the isolated nation test-fired another missile, which experts said marked a step forward in North Korea's missile program.

"We are aware that North Korea launched a [medium-range ballistic missile]. This system, last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's three most recent tests," a White House official told NBC News.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves at missile developers in the capital Pyongyang. STR / AFP - Getty Images

U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement it had detected and tracked what judged to be a North Korean missile launch at 09:59 p.m. Hawaii time (3:59 a.m. ET Sunday).

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile was fired Sunday from an area around Pukchang, near North Korea's capital, according to Reuters. The office did not give further details.

North Korea has rejected all calls to curtail its nuclear and missile programs calling them legitimate self-defense. It has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

"Today the U.S. mainland and the Pacific operational theater are within the strike range of the DPRK and the DPRK has all kinds of powerful means for annihilating retaliatory strike," North Korea's state KCNA news agency said in a commentary on Saturday.

Sunday's was the tenth test since Trump was inaugurated as president on Jan. 10. Last week North Korea successfully launched a KN-17 missile which some experts said may one day may be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii, according to the Associated Press.

There have been escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula over the North's missile tests as well as the deployment in South Korea of the U.S. missile defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.