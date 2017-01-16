Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

‘He Makes Me Very Nervous’ Sen. Bernie Sanders on Trump

 

In an interview in his home state of Vermont, Sanders said Trump and Republicans were trying to force through a repeal of Obamacare that would “throw 20 million people off of health insurance.”

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Attorney General Loretta Lynch Calls for 'Work' in Final Speech

Attorney General Calls for 'Work' in Final Speech

U.S. news
Texas, Southern Plains Locked in Ice, but Rapid Warming on the Way

Texas, Plains on Ice, but Warming Is on the Way

Weather
Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years

Ringling Bros. Circus, 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' to Close After 146 Years

Pop Culture News
'He Makes Me Very Nervous' Sen. Bernie Sanders on Trump
Video

'He Makes Me Very Nervous' Sen. Bernie Sanders on Trump

U.S. news
These Democratic Lawmakers Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

More Democratic Lawmakers Refuse to Attend Inauguration

U.S. news

World News

Disneyland for Gun Lovers: Inside the Notorious Darra Adam Khel Arms Market

This Lawless Market Town Is a Disneyland for Gun Lovers

World
Trump's Plan to Quickly Recall Ambassadors Is 'Risky Move': Experts

Trump's Rapid Ambassador Recall Is 'Risky Move': Experts

World
Deaf Sailor Gavin Reid Honored for Daring Rescue During Yacht Race

Deaf Sailor Wins 'Knighthood' for Daring High-Seas Rescue

World
South Korea Seeks Arrest of Samsung Chief Suspected of Bribery

Prosecutors Seek Arrest of Samsung Chief Accused of Bribery

World
The Game's Afoot: Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?

Did Russia Hack the BBC's Finale of 'Sherlock'?

TV
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Italy Earthquake: Army Mobilized, Dozens Buried in Amatrice

'The Town Isn't Here Anymore': Scores Killed in Italy Quake

World
Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, but Bill Took Millions From One

Bill Clinton Took $17.6 Million From For-Profit College

U.S. news
Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Expect More U.S. Zika Virus Cases, Experts Say

Zika Virus Outbreak
Zion Harvey: A Year After Double Hand Transplant 9-Year-Old 'Can Do More Than I Imagined'

Zion Harvey: A Year After His Double Hand Transplant

Health news
Mylan CEO's Pay Rose Over 600 Percent as EpiPen Price Rose 400 Percent

Drug Company Exec Pay Jumped as EpiPen Prices Hiked

Consumer
advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement