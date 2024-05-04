IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in
May 4, 202401:42
Two teens who were seen on a viral video dumping trash into the ocean off the coast of Florida have turned themselves in. Officials say they both face felony third-degree charges of causing pollution so as to harm or injure human health or welfare, animal, plant, aquatic life or property. WTVJ’s Niko Clemmons reports.May 4, 2024

