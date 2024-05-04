Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

- Now Playing
Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries04:07
- UP NEXT
FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians01:30
China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon01:31
U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'01:02
‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations05:10
‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain02:17
Treasure looted by British Empire returned to Ghana after 150 years01:22
Drone video shows ruins of a centuries-old town revealed by a dried dam00:41
Students across the world protest over Gaza and in support of U.S. demonstrators01:26
China launches its Chang'e-6 mission to the far side of the moon01:01
Biden condemns violent protests on campuses02:07
Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event01:13
Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support00:56
Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones01:01
Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging00:32
Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel01:35
‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings02:09
Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions02:23
Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in01:42
More protests in Georgia as lawmakers resume debate on 'foreign agents'00:46
- Now Playing
Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries04:07
- UP NEXT
FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians01:30
China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon01:31
U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'01:02
‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations05:10
‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain02:17
Play All