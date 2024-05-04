IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries
May 4, 202404:07
  • Now Playing

    Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

    01:31

  • U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'

    01:02

  • ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10

  • ‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

    02:17

  • Treasure looted by British Empire returned to Ghana after 150 years

    01:22

  • Drone video shows ruins of a centuries-old town revealed by a dried dam

    00:41

  • Students across the world protest over Gaza and in support of U.S. demonstrators

    01:26

  • China launches its Chang'e-6 mission to the far side of the moon

    01:01

  • Biden condemns violent protests on campuses

    02:07

  • Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event

    01:13

  • Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support

    00:56

  • Catastrophic flooding in Kenya leaves desperate families searching for loved ones

    01:01

  • Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

    00:32

  • Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

    01:35

  • ‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings

    02:09

  • Thousands of protesters march in Paris to call out labor conditions

    02:23

  • Southeast Asian heat wave creates scorched land and classrooms too hot to study in

    01:42

  • More protests in Georgia as lawmakers resume debate on 'foreign agents'

    00:46

NBC News NOW

Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

04:07

A new investigation claiming Nestle is adding sugar to baby foods that are sold in lower and middle income countries is sparking infant health concerns around the world. A researcher with the Swiss investigative organization Public Eye made the discovery.May 4, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Nestle accused of adding sugar to baby food sold in lower income countries

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

    01:31

  • U.S. college protests give Gazan students 'glimpse of hope'

    01:02

  • ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10

  • ‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

    02:17
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All