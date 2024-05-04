IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The legacy of Kent State 54 years later
May 4, 202402:27
The legacy of Kent State 54 years later

02:27

May 4th marks the 54th anniversary of the Kent State shootings where students protesting against the Vietnam war were killed by Ohio National Guard troops. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz looks at the legacy of the protest and talks with survivors.May 4, 2024

