Please select another video.
At China-North Korea Border, Business Carrying on As Usual Despite Sanctions
In Dandong, China, trucks load and line streets then cross to the other side with building supplies, cement, heavy equipment. While severe UN sanctions voted on last week could slash a third of North Korea's export revenue, here it’s business as usual.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”