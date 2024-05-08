IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House saves Speaker Johnson from Marjorie Taylor Greene's efforts to remove him
May 8, 202402:49
    GOP reps slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after effort to oust House Speaker Johnson

  Drama in Congress as GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for vote to remove House Speaker

  Johnson calls for election integrity bill, says noncitizens 'might be voting in 2024'

  White House 'currently reviewing' Hamas response to cease-fire proposal

  Biden presents Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the Army Black Knights

  Bipartisan bill on online child abuse awaits Biden's signature

  'Can I call you JoeBi-Wan Kenobi?': 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill meets the president

  Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'

  Senate holds hearing after climate change investigation report released

  Schumer: Reclassifying marijuana is 'long overdue'

  Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will go forward with motion to oust Speaker Johnson

  'We want to turn the page': Democrats plan to table motion to oust Speaker Johnson

  WATCH: Colin Jost roasts the room at White House Correspondents' Dinner

  Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump immunity case

  Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

  Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

  The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

  Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

  Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

  Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

House saves Speaker Johnson from Marjorie Taylor Greene's efforts to remove him

The House voted to save Speaker Mike Johnson from an effort by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him. The vote comes after weeks of threats from Greene against Johnson's speakership. May 8, 2024

