Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

In First Full Cabinet Meeting, Cabinet Members Praise Pres. Trump and Discuss Their Work

 

From Vice Pres. Pence to Education Sec. DeVos and Sec. Tillerson, the president was praised by his Cabinet members as they discussed their work in the Trump administration, so far.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All
advertisement

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Kansas Inmate Freed After Doppelganger Found 17 Years Later

Doppelganger Helps Free Inmate After 17 Years

U.S. news
Living Color: Fathers Talk to Their Bi-Racial Sons About Identity
Gallery

Living Color: Fathers Talk to Their Biracial Sons About Dealing With Law Enforcement

NBCBLK
D.C., Maryland Officials Hit President Trump With Lawsuit

D.C., Maryland Officials Sue President Trump

U.S. news
Budget Deficit Jumps $30 Billion as Federal Spending Outpaces Revenue

Budget Deficit Jumps $30 Billion as Spending Outpaces Revenue

U.S. news
Florida Mother Calandra Stallworth's Disappearance Remains a Mystery

Florida Mother's Disappearance Remains a Mystery

U.S. news

World News

Thousands of 'Ghost Villages' Dot Russia's Countryside
Video

Thousands of 'Ghost Villages' Dot Russia's Countryside

World
Finding 'Mr Gay Syria': New Film Highlights Abuse of LGBTQ Syrians

Finding 'Mr Gay Syria': Film Highlights Abuse of LGBTQ Syrians

OUT Pop Culture
Terrifying Moment Historic Fighter Plane Crashes on Takeoff
Video

Terrifying Moment Historic Fighter Plane Crashes on Takeoff

World
Russian Opposition Leader Arrested on Way to Anti-Corruption Protest

Potential Putin Challenger Arrested on Way to Anti-Corruption Protest

World
China Eastern Airbus A330 Returns to Airport With Hole in Engine

Gaping Hole in Engine Triggers Panic on Passenger Jet

Travel
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

Brain Scans May Help Predict Autism in High-Risk Infants

Health news
'Sewing Machine' Surgery Helps Weight Loss Without Cutting

'Sewing Machine' Surgery Cuts Pounds, Not Skin

Health news
Church of Scientology Accuses Florida City of Discrimination Over Land Battle

Church of Scientology Accuses City of Religious Bias

Religion
Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding High School Robotics Teams

Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding Young Engineers

NBCBLK
New Eye Surgery Holds Promise for Correcting Nearsightedness

New Eye Procedure Corrects Nearsightedness

Health news
advertisement