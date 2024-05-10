IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos
May 10, 202403:09
  • Now Playing

    Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Israel competes in Eurovision Song Contest amid protests in host city

    01:03

  • Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

    00:51

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:50

  • Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas

    01:50

  • President Putin warns the West that Russian forces are combat ready at Victory Day parade

    01:40

  • Watch: U.S. and Philippine air forces sink mock enemy ship during drill

    00:34

  • Biden halts arms shipment to Israel over military offensive in Rafah

    01:41

  • Thousands of civilians try to escape Rafah to avoid Israeli bombardment

    02:20

  • Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

    01:16

  • US halts arms shipments to Israel over concerns of Rafah invasion

    01:49

  • Watch: FedEx plane lands without nose wheel

    00:47

  • Australian surfers' mom makes tearful tribute to sons killed in Baja California

    01:38

  • Kim Jong Un honors North Korean propaganda chief who died at 94

    00:38

  • U.S. withholds thousands of bombs from Israel

    01:28

  • Israel rejects latest Hamas offer but says it will negotiate to try to reach a cease-fire

    01:59

  • Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

    01:37

  • Putin begins his fifth term as Russian president

    00:41

  • US soldier detained in Russia, accused of criminal misconduct

    01:39

  • Israeli tanks roll into Rafah amid cease-fire uncertainty

    02:28

NBC News NOW

Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos

03:09

Anthony Claxton is a Trinidadian barber who is going viral online for his makeovers for his clients. Claxton posts videos of his clients reactions after their makeovers, pulling in views and new clients from all over the world. May 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Trinidadian hairstylist goes viral with makeover videos

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Israel competes in Eurovision Song Contest amid protests in host city

    01:03

  • Netanyahu asks Biden to restart U.S. arms supply

    00:51

  • Hong Kong is losing most of its iconic neon signs

    02:50

  • Eurovision song contest held against a backdrop of Israel's war with Hamas

    01:50

  • President Putin warns the West that Russian forces are combat ready at Victory Day parade

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All