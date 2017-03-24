Feedback
advertisement

Nightly News

Watch Full Episodes

Inspiring America: ‘Baby Cuddlers’ Help Premature Babies in Early Days

 

The “baby cuddlers” at this Idaho hospital give critical attention to vulnerable preemies when their parents cannot be with them around the clock.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Nightly Spotlight

Inspiring America

Nightly Films

World News

advertisement

Health

Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.

Play All

Weather

Coverage of extreme weather events affecting people across the country.

Play All

Politics

The best political reporting from Nightly News and the NBC News politics team.

Play All

Full Episodes of Nightly News

U.S. News

Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Returned to Patriots by FBI

Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Returned to Patriots by FBI

U.S. news
Senate Votes to Let ISPs Sell Your Data Without Consent

Senate Votes to Let ISPs Sell Your Data Without Consent

U.S. news
Israeli Police Arrest Suspect in Bomb Threats Made Against American Jewish Centers

Israeli Teen Behind Wave of JCC Threats: Police

World
Trump Ultimatum: Vote on Health Care Friday or Obamacare Stays

Trump Ultimatum: Vote Friday or Obamacare Stays

DEVELOPING
Rigged! President Turns 18-Wheeler Into a Trump Truck
Photo

Rigged! President Turns 18-Wheeler Into a Trump Truck

U.S. news

World News

London Terrorist Attack: Why Most U.K. Police Don't Carry Guns

90 Percent of London Police Don't Carry a Gun: Here's Why

London Parliament Attack
Utah Man Kurt Cochran Among the Dead in London Attack

U.S. Man Killed in London Attack Was Celebrating Anniversary

London Parliament Attack
London Terrorist Attack: French Teens on School Trip Were on Bridge

'20 Seconds More, It Would Have Been Us': Teens on School Trip Witnessed Attack

London Parliament Attack
London Terrorist Attack: Constable Keith Palmer Remembered as 'Brave Man'

London Attack: Slain Cop Was Dad Who 'Actually Cared About the People'

London Parliament Attack
Top U.S. General in Europe Says Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan

U.S. General Says Russia May Be Supplying Taliban in Afghanistan

World
advertisement

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

Meet Florence 'See See' Rigney, America's 'Oldest Working Registered Nurse'

Meet Florence Rigney, America's 'Oldest Working Registered Nurse'

Nightly News

advertisement

Follow @NBCNightlyNews

advertisement

Follow Nightly News

Nightly News on Facebook
advertisement