Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’
May 5, 2024

    Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed 'con man'

    02:47
Nightly News

Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

02:47

An Army-appointed financial counselor is pleading guilty to scamming millions of dollars out of dozens of Gold Star families. Prosecutors said Caz Craffy was supposed to help families after their loved ones died, but instead took advantage of them. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports.May 5, 2024

    Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47
