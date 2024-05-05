IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New details in missing surfers investigation
May 5, 202401:25
  • Now Playing

    New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24

  • Campus clashes continue as graduation season begins

    02:06

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Catastrophic flooding forces rescues and evacuations in South Texas

    01:57

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies in Trump trial

    02:12

  • 19 receive nation's highest civilian honor

    01:38

  • New crackdowns on pro-Palestinian protests and encampments

    02:26

  • A.I. could replace some pilots flying U.S. warplanes in the future

    02:09

  • Safety concerns at Churchill Downs on eve of 150th Kentucky Derby

    01:37

  • China launches spacecraft to explore far side of moon

    01:31

  • At least 9 dead in opioid overdose emergency in Texas

    01:45

  • Technology may offer way to prevent wrong-way traffic deaths

    02:59

  • Authorities respond to incident involving Britney Spears at hotel

    01:00

Nightly News

New details in missing surfers investigation

01:25

Three bodies discovered at the bottom of a water well are likely the surfers who vanished over a week ago, according to Mexican officials. The surfers, two Australian brothers and their American friend, allegedly fell victim to a carjacking gone wrong. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports on the ongoing investigation.May 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    8 million under flood threat as deadly flood water engulfs Southeast Texas

    03:52

  • Graduates pay heartfelt tribute to parents during graduation

    02:38

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Republican veepstakes heat up as Trump remains mum on potential pick

    02:21

  • Israel closes major crossing into Gaza after it said Hamas fired rockets towards border

    01:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All