New Surveillance Video Casts Doubts on Michael Brown Case

 

For two years, local police have said 18-year-old Michael Brown robbed a convenience store before police responded and he was shot. A new documentary, “Stranger Fruit,” reveals more surveillance video from the night before August 9, 2014. The filmmaker says it shows Brown knew the clerks and didn’t rob them but, instead, traded them marijuana for cigarillos.

