IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor
May 10, 202401:39
  • Now Playing

    Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

    01:28

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30

  • Georgia appeals court says Trump can appeal decision that kept Willis on election interference case

    00:50

  • Stormy Daniels testifies about alleged sexual encounter with Trump

    03:15

  • Missing Florida woman's husband arrested at Miami airport

    01:37

  • Baby found safe, suspect in custody in New Mexico abduction

    02:09

  • Trump fined again and warned of jail time for gag order violations

    02:25

  • Gunman subdued while trying to shoot pastor at Pittsburgh-area church

    01:31

  • New details in missing surfers investigation

    01:25

  • Gold Star families fall victim to Army-appointed ‘con man’

    02:47

  • Florida teens seen dumping trash into ocean turn themselves in

    01:42

  • FBI says three bodies were found in Mexico after disappearance of American and two Australians

    01:30

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas indicted in bribery scheme

    00:35

  • Families of victims speak out after nurse pleads guilty to killing patients

    01:34

  • California superintendent fired after allegedly bullying students

    02:32

  • 'Outbreak' of opioid overdoses kills 8 people in Austin, Texas

    01:33

NBC News Channel

Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor

01:39

John Shadbar is accused of shooting his neighbor, Melissa Robertson, after years harassment directed at her family. WMAQ's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.May 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Illinois man charged with hate crime after shooting neighbor

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    3 children killed in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

    01:28

  • Stormy Daniels faces blistering cross examination by Trump lawyer

    03:59

  • Top border officials under investigation over ties to tequila maker

    01:59

  • California man accused of paying stranger to take care of child outside of bar

    02:19

  • 'It made me sick': Houston mayor comments on police chief's resignation

    02:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All