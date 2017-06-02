Please select another video.
Megyn Kelly Talks to Russians About the US, Interviews Pres. Putin on Friday
In Russia on Thursday, Megyn Kelly talked with Russians about their views on the US and Pres. Trump, and spoke with Pres. Putin ahead of their interview Friday.
