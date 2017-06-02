Feedback
Megyn Kelly Talks to Russians About the US, Interviews Pres. Putin on Friday

 

In Russia on Thursday, Megyn Kelly talked with Russians about their views on the US and Pres. Trump, and spoke with Pres. Putin ahead of their interview Friday.

Nightly Films

U.S. News

The '100 Deadliest Days of Driving' for Teens Begins
U.S. news
What Happens Now? A Look at Potential Consequences of Ditching Climate Deal
White House
Obama, Musk, Other World and Industry Leaders Call Paris Climate Deal Withdrawal a Mistake

Politics News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Let Travel Ban Take Effect

U.S. news
They're all W-I-N-N-E-R-S at Scripps National Spelling BEE
World News

Women's Equality Party: Sophie Walker Aims to Oust Philip Davies

This Woman Aims to Oust a 'Deeply Sexist' (and Very Popular) British Lawmaker

World
Megyn Kelly Asks Russians What They Think About the U.S., Trump
World
Brexit Architect Farage a 'Person of Interest' in Trump FBI Probe: Report
White House
What Happens Now? A Look at Potential Consequences of Ditching Climate Deal
White House
White House Stays Silent After Putin's Election Hack Taunts
White House
Super Soaker Inventor Takes Aim at Funding High School Robotics Teams

NBCBLK
New Eye Surgery Holds Promise for Correcting Nearsightedness

Health news
This 12-Year-Old Is Creating an App for Disabled People

Tech News
A Treasure Trove of African-American Memorabilia Under One Roof

NBCBLK
Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Officials Say

U.S. news
