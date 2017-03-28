Please select another video.
WiFi on Planes: Are You Safe From Hackers at 30,000 Feet?
Experts say your connection on a plane should be treated like any public WiFi, but are you as vulnerable to hacks in the air as you are on the ground?
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch our intimate, first-person documentary shorts about people, places and stories you may not have otherwise discovered.
Play All