A Senate panel is expected to vote Wednesday morning to move ahead the nomination of Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general — a day after Democrats clashed with Republicans over the future of the Department of Justice.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to approve Sessions' nomination along party lines, moving it to the full Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, for confirmation.

But Democrats spent Tuesday's hearing going after the four-term Alabama senator's record on civil rights, women's health care and his hard-line immigration stance.

They also questioned whether he could be nonpartisan enforcing the federal laws as the nation's top attorney after being an early supporter of Donald Trump's candidacy for presidency.

The urgent need for an attorney general also comes after Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired by Trump on Monday night after she refused to direct the Justice Department to enforce his controversial immigration ban.