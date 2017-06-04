Man Fleeing London Terror Attack With Beer Hailed as Unlikely Hero

An image of a man fleeing the London terror attack Saturday night with a beer in his hand has gone viral, with some hailing the man as an unlikely hero and symbol of the city in the wake of the deadly assault that killed seven.

Video showing Londoners fleeing the scene of the deadly car and knife attack on London Bridge Saturday night captured one man walking slowly in a crowd, with a nearly full pint in tow.

Social media was quick to pick up the image, with some praising the man for epitomizing the spirit of the city.

"People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits!" said one Twitter user in a post that was liked more than 85,000 times.

People fleeing #LondonBridge but the bloke on the right isn't spilling a drop. God Bless the Brits! pic.twitter.com/ceeaH0XxeX — Howard Mannella (@hmannella) June 3, 2017

"People flee a terrorist attack LIKE LONDONERS #LoveLondon" wrote another.

Others joked that the man was protecting his beer because of pricey drinks are in London.

And at London prices, you wouldn't want to spill it either. — Dastardly Danny (@dastardlydanny) June 4, 2017

Others mocked U.S. newspaper headlines claiming London was "reeling" or "under siege."

Actor-comedian Chris Addison encouraged people to tweet ways in which they were "reeling."

Responses included "Going to IKEA for meatballs and maybe a rug," ''I've just had some cornflakes. Off to the pub in a bit" and "Currently watching 'Sing' on DVD, might mow the lawn later, going to the local Turkish restaurant for tea."