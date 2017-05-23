LONDON — Anguished parents spent hours overnight frantically searching for children missing after a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester.

Charlotte Campbell told "Good Morning Britain" that she was searching for her 15-year-old Olivia after the attack that killed 22 and wounded at least 59.

"I can't get through to her," Campbell said, her voice cracking. "I've called the hospitals, I've called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken."

She added: "There's no news, I've just got to wait.... I'm waiting at home just in case she turns up here."

"If anybody sees Olivia lend her your phone — she knows my number," Campbell implored.

EVERYONE PLEASE RETWEET THIS HELP ME! MY SISTER WENT TO THE CONCERT TONIGHT NOW WE CANT FIND HER PLEASE #Manchester #DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/cgtUoz5pBe — Gavin ひ (@Revoke) May 23, 2017

Others also took to social media to search for loved ones, including the families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry — a teenage couple missing after the concert.

British pop group Little Mix and others tried to lend a hand, tweeting a picture of the pair and a telephone number.

Please if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry contact 07920405015 @staceylghent #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Zgrvu3qS38 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Earlier, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that children were among the dead and warned of "difficult days ahead."

Prime Minister Theresa May also condemned the bomber for targeting "the youngest in our society."

She added: "This attacks stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice — deliberately targeting innocent and defenseless young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives."

My brother @martynhett on the right was at the concert tonight, he hasn't contacted anybody. Has anybody seen him. #manchesterarena pic.twitter.com/sJMa8PFe6Y — Matt Rowe (@mattrowe27) May 22, 2017

this is kaia. she was at the ariana grande concert & isn't answering calls. please tell @carpengrandes if you see her! #prayformanchester pic.twitter.com/EgJrmqbN0W — taylor (@toofacedshawn) May 23, 2017